2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

160,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: GH335790
  VIN: JF2GPALC3GH335790

  Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GH335790
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing.

Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning

