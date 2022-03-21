Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota RAV4

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 8689910
  2. 8689910
  3. 8689910
  4. 8689910
  5. 8689910
  6. 8689910
  7. 8689910
  8. 8689910
  9. 8689910
  10. 8689910
  11. 8689910
  12. 8689910
  13. 8689910
  14. 8689910
  15. 8689910
  16. 8689910
  17. 8689910
  18. 8689910
  19. 8689910
  20. 8689910
  21. 8689910
  22. 8689910
  23. 8689910
  24. 8689910
  25. 8689910
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8689910
  • Stock #: GW478027
  • VIN: 2T3BFREVXGW478027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE-CLEAN CARFAX-WE FINANCE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2012 Jeep Compass SP...
 125,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 109,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Beet...
 132,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory