$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2016 Toyota RAV4
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8689910
- Stock #: GW478027
- VIN: 2T3BFREVXGW478027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL WHEEL DRIVE-CLEAN CARFAX-WE FINANCE
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0