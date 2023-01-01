2016 Volkswagen Beetle

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9470535

9470535 Stock #: GM622565

GM622565 VIN: 3VWJ07AT8GM622565

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering&nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.