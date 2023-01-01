Menu
2016 Volkswagen Beetle

168,000 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

1.8T SE

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

1.8T SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9470535
  • Stock #: GM622565
  • VIN: 3VWJ07AT8GM622565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO - HEATED SEATS - HANDSFREE PHONE - 1.8L

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

