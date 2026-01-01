Menu
STICK SHIFT - CLEAN CARFAX - WE FINANCE Discover the thrill of driving with the 2016 Volkswagen Golf, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned gem is powered by a dynamic 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V engine, delivering both efficiency and excitement on the road. With its sleek design and exceptional handling, the Golf is perfect for city commutes and weekend adventures alike. Enjoy the comfort of its well-crafted interior, designed to enhance every journey. Elevate your driving experience today with the Volkswagen Golfwhere style meets performance. Visit us to take this incredible vehicle for a spin and see why its the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

2016 Volkswagen Golf

161,000 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

13503464

2016 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW117AU9GM049701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

STICK SHIFT - CLEAN CARFAX - WE FINANCE Discover the thrill of driving with the 2016 Volkswagen Golf, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned gem is powered by a dynamic 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V engine, delivering both efficiency and excitement on the road. With its sleek design and exceptional handling, the Golf is perfect for city commutes and weekend adventures alike. Enjoy the comfort of its well-crafted interior, designed to enhance every journey. Elevate your driving experience today with the Volkswagen Golfwhere style meets performance. Visit us to take this incredible vehicle for a spin and see why it's the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
daytime_running_lights
backup_camera
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Cup_Holder
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Air_w_Climate_Control
Factory_Security_System

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$10,995

