2016 Volkswagen Jetta

171,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

1.4T S w/Technology

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

171,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10423470
  • Stock #: GM355396
  • VIN: 3VW267AJXGM355396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1.4L - HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA - AUTOMATIC

Are you looking for a reliable pre-owned car that packs a punch? Look no further than the 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology! This powerful car has a 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, so you can rest assured that you'll have the power you need to get you where you're going. With its sleek design and modern technology, you'll be turning heads everywhere you go. Get the best deal on a pre-owned car and come to Patterson Auto Sales today!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

