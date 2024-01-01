Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

214,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T S

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T S

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW267AJ9GM361402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Front Heated Seat
Hands Free Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 Volkswagen Jetta