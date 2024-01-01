$7,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4T S
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4T S
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
214,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW267AJ9GM361402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
tilt steering
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Front Heated Seat
Hands Free Phone
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Volkswagen Jetta