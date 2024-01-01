Menu
<p>LEATHER - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - NAVIGATION</p><p>Welcome to Patterson Auto Sales, where we have the perfect pre-owned vehicle waiting for you! Introducing the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Hatchback, equipped with luxurious leather seating that will elevate your driving experience. But that's not all, this car is powered by a 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine that will give you the power and performance you desire. Don't wait any longer, come and test drive this amazing vehicle at Patterson Auto Sales today!</p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

164,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Used
164,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BF6SM7HS557026

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Welcome to Patterson Auto Sales, where we have the perfect pre-owned vehicle waiting for you! Introducing the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Hatchback, equipped with luxurious leather seating that will elevate your driving experience. But that's not all, this car is powered by a 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine that will give you the power and performance you desire. Don't wait any longer, come and test drive this amazing vehicle at Patterson Auto Sales today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM-Cass-CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000

