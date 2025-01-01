Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CLEAN CARFAX - 4X4 - WE FINANCE Unleash the power of the road with the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned powerhouse is equipped with a robust 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine, delivering the strength and reliability you need for any adventure. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or cruising down the highway, the Silverado 1500 offers unparalleled performance and versatility. Experience the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort in a truck that's built to conquer. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Visit us today and drive away in the truck of your dreams!</p>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

282,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle
13176968

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 13176968
  2. 13176968
  3. 13176968
  4. 13176968
  5. 13176968
  6. 13176968
  7. 13176968
  8. 13176968
  9. 13176968
  10. 13176968
  11. 13176968
  12. 13176968
  13. 13176968
  14. 13176968
  15. 13176968
  16. 13176968
  17. 13176968
  18. 13176968
  19. 13176968
  20. 13176968
  21. 13176968
  22. 13176968
  23. 13176968
  24. 13176968
  25. 13176968
  26. 13176968
  27. 13176968
  28. 13176968
  29. 13176968
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
282,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEC9HG516750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 282,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - 4X4 - WE FINANCE Unleash the power of the road with the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned powerhouse is equipped with a robust 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine, delivering the strength and reliability you need for any adventure. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or cruising down the highway, the Silverado 1500 offers unparalleled performance and versatility. Experience the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort in a truck that's built to conquer. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Visit us today and drive away in the truck of your dreams!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Cup_Holder
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
Pulse_Wiper
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
High_Density_Discharge_Lights
Split_Bench_Seats
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Message_Centre
Air_w_Climate_Control
Factory_Security_System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2015 BMW X3 28i XDrive for sale in Madoc, ON
2015 BMW X3 28i XDrive 109,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus for sale in Madoc, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 69,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 125,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500