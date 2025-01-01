$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 282,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - 4X4 - WE FINANCE Unleash the power of the road with the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned powerhouse is equipped with a robust 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine, delivering the strength and reliability you need for any adventure. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or cruising down the highway, the Silverado 1500 offers unparalleled performance and versatility. Experience the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort in a truck that's built to conquer. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Visit us today and drive away in the truck of your dreams!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
613-473-4000