2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

244,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country Short Box

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country Short Box

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

244,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9218080
  Stock #: HG120793
  VIN: 3GCUKTEJ4HG120793

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry &nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

