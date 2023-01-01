Menu
2017 Chevrolet Trax

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Chevrolet Trax

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LT FWD

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LT FWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10015827
  • Stock #: HL269198
  • VIN: 3GNCJLSB8HL269198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD - BACKUP CAMERA - ICE COLD A/C - USB + AUX

Are you looking for a reliable pre-owned SUV? Look no further than the 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT! With a 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, you can trust that this vehicle will get you where you need to go. Enjoy the comfort of a spacious interior, perfect for long trips. Get the dependability you need with the 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT - available now at Patterson Auto Sales!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning&nbs...

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

