$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2017 Chevrolet Trax
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LT FWD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
166,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10015827
- Stock #: HL269198
- VIN: 3GNCJLSB8HL269198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FWD - BACKUP CAMERA - ICE COLD A/C - USB + AUX
Are you looking for a reliable pre-owned SUV? Look no further than the 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT! With a 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, you can trust that this vehicle will get you where you need to go. Enjoy the comfort of a spacious interior, perfect for long trips. Get the dependability you need with the 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT - available now at Patterson Auto Sales!Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning&nbs...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0