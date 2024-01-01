Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RALLYE EDITION FULLY LOADED-V6-NAV-ROOF-LEATHER Attention all car enthusiasts! Get ready to rev up your engines with the 2017 Dodge Charger SXT, available now at our dealership. This pre-owned beauty boasts sleek leather seating that will have you driving in style and comfort. And with its powerful 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, you'll experience an exhilarating ride every time you hit the road. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-performing vehicle from Patterson Auto Sales. Visit us today and take the 2017 Dodge Charger SXT for a spin!</p>

2017 Dodge Charger

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 11479124
  2. 11479124
  3. 11479124
  4. 11479124
  5. 11479124
  6. 11479124
  7. 11479124
  8. 11479124
  9. 11479124
  10. 11479124
  11. 11479124
  12. 11479124
  13. 11479124
  14. 11479124
  15. 11479124
  16. 11479124
  17. 11479124
  18. 11479124
  19. 11479124
  20. 11479124
  21. 11479124
  22. 11479124
  23. 11479124
  24. 11479124
  25. 11479124
  26. 11479124
  27. 11479124
  28. 11479124
  29. 11479124
  30. 11479124
  31. 11479124
  32. 11479124
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG8HH631246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey Clear Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RALLYE EDITION FULLY LOADED-V6-NAV-ROOF-LEATHER Attention all car enthusiasts! Get ready to rev up your engines with the 2017 Dodge Charger SXT, available now at our dealership. This pre-owned beauty boasts sleek leather seating that will have you driving in style and comfort. And with its powerful 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, you'll experience an exhilarating ride every time you hit the road. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-performing vehicle from Patterson Auto Sales. Visit us today and take the 2017 Dodge Charger SXT for a spin!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2017 Dodge Charger SXT for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 Dodge Charger SXT 148,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL for sale in Madoc, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 110,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon SWB for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon SWB 188,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Charger