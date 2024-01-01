$16,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Charger
SXT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey Clear Coat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
RALLYE EDITION FULLY LOADED-V6-NAV-ROOF-LEATHER Attention all car enthusiasts! Get ready to rev up your engines with the 2017 Dodge Charger SXT, available now at our dealership. This pre-owned beauty boasts sleek leather seating that will have you driving in style and comfort. And with its powerful 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, you'll experience an exhilarating ride every time you hit the road. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-performing vehicle from Patterson Auto Sales. Visit us today and take the 2017 Dodge Charger SXT for a spin!
Vehicle Features
