$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-473-4000
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10423482
- Stock #: HR756072
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR756072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE CLEAR COAT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 226,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CD - POWER REAR WINDOWS - STOW & GO - WE FINANCE
Are you looking for a reliable and affordable family van? Look no further than the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE. This pre-owned van is equipped with a 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, giving you the power and performance you need for your next adventure. With plenty of space for the whole family, you'll have plenty of room to store all of your essentials. Visit Patterson Auto Sales today and get behind the wheel of the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.