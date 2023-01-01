$10,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10423482

10423482 Stock #: HR756072

HR756072 VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR756072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE CLEAR COAT

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning&nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.