2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

226,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10423482
  Stock #: HR756072
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR756072

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE CLEAR COAT
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CD - POWER REAR WINDOWS - STOW & GO - WE FINANCE

Are you looking for a reliable and affordable family van? Look no further than the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE. This pre-owned van is equipped with a 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, giving you the power and performance you need for your next adventure. With plenty of space for the whole family, you'll have plenty of room to store all of your essentials. Visit Patterson Auto Sales today and get behind the wheel of the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

