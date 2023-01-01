Menu
2017 Ford Escape

157,000 KM

$16,995

$16,995

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$16,995

157,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10129668
  • Stock #: HUB24255
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G91HUB24255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof &nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

