<p>FWD - CLOTH - WE FINANCE - CLEAN CARFAX Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with the 2017 Ford Escape S FWD, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV is designed for those who crave adventure without compromising on efficiency. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, delivering a smooth and reliable drive every time. Whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the open road, the Ford Escape's sleek design and spacious interior make every journey a pleasure. Experience the freedom and versatility that only the Ford Escape can offer. Visit us today and drive home in a vehicle that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a piece of Ford's legacy.</p>

2017 Ford Escape

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

S FWD

13115990

2017 Ford Escape

S FWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0F78HUD31155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

abs_brakes
cruise_control
power_steering
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Cup_Holder
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Adjustable_Foot_Pedals
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Steel_Wheels
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Voice_Recognition
Navigation_Aid
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Engine_Immobilizer
Message_Centre
Factory_Security_System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Ford Escape