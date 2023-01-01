Menu
2017 Ford Escape

123,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9823600
  • Stock #: HUE18992
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD4HUE18992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - EXTRA RIMS


Are you looking for a reliable and stylish vehicle to take you on all your adventures? Look no further than the 2017 Ford Escape SE! This sleek and modern SUV is perfect for any road trip, with features like a fuel efficient 2.5L iVCT engine and a spacious interior that can fit up to five passengers. Plus, you'll benefit from Ford's renowned safety features, including a rearview camera and AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control. With the Escape SE, you can experience the power and performance you need to take on any journey. So why wait? Get behind the wheel of the 2017 Ford Escape SE today!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

