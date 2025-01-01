Menu
<p>LOADED - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - REVERSE CAMERA</p><p>Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with our pre-owned 2017 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Patterson Auto Sales. Slide into luxury with sleek leather seating that promises every drive is a first-class experience. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 1.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, delivering both power and efficiency for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a vehicle that combines elegance with practicality. Visit us today and take the 2017 Ford Fusion SE for a spinyoull fall in love at first drive!</p>

2017 Ford Fusion

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion

SE

12314147

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HD6HR376376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - REVERSE CAMERA

Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with our pre-owned 2017 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Patterson Auto Sales. Slide into luxury with sleek leather seating that promises every drive is a first-class experience. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 1.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, delivering both power and efficiency for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a vehicle that combines elegance with practicality. Visit us today and take the 2017 Ford Fusion SE for a spinyoull fall in love at first drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Voice Recognition

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Ford Fusion