2017 GMC Sierra 2500

150,000 KM

Details

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4X4 6.0L

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4X4 6.0L

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9356290
  Stock #: HF132390
  VIN: 1GT12REG4HF132390

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2500 - 8-FOOT LONG BOX - 4X4 - BACKUP CAMERA

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Split Bench Seats • Driver Airb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

