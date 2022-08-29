$44,995+ tax & licensing
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 3500
HD SLE Long Box
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
116,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9059749
- Stock #: HZ319957
- VIN: 1GT32WCYXHZ319957
- Exterior Colour Pepperdust Metallic
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 116,000 KM
DURAMAX DIESEL 1 TON POWER WINDOWS SEAT RARE FIND! LONG BOX REGULAR CAB 3500 4X4Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
• Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering &...
