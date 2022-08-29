Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 3500

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLE Long Box

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLE Long Box

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 9059749
  2. 9059749
  3. 9059749
  4. 9059749
  5. 9059749
  6. 9059749
  7. 9059749
  8. 9059749
  9. 9059749
  10. 9059749
  11. 9059749
  12. 9059749
  13. 9059749
  14. 9059749
  15. 9059749
  16. 9059749
  17. 9059749
  18. 9059749
  19. 9059749
  20. 9059749
  21. 9059749
  22. 9059749
  23. 9059749
  24. 9059749
  25. 9059749
  26. 9059749
  27. 9059749
Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9059749
  • Stock #: HZ319957
  • VIN: 1GT32WCYXHZ319957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepperdust Metallic
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DURAMAX DIESEL 1 TON POWER WINDOWS SEAT RARE FIND! LONG BOX REGULAR CAB 3500 4X4

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2012 Subaru Legacy 2...
 188,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 135,000 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Forester...
 204,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory