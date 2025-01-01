$13,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Infiniti QX60
AWD 3.5L
2017 Infiniti QX60
AWD 3.5L
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Liquid Platinum
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HC555796
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
7 PASSENGER - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS
Unleash the Luxury: 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD 3.5L Discover the perfect blend of elegance and performance with our pre-owned 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD. This stunning SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience with its powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine, ensuring every journey is smooth and exhilarating. Slide into the lap of luxury with premium leather seating that promises unparalleled comfort for you and your passengers. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring new horizons, the Infiniti QX60's all-wheel drive capability ensures you're ready for any adventure. Visit Patterson Auto Sales today to experience the sophistication and power of the 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD. Drive home your dream SUV and elevate every moment on the road.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-473-4000