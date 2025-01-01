Menu
<p>7 PASSENGER - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS</p><p>Unleash the Luxury: 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD 3.5L Discover the perfect blend of elegance and performance with our pre-owned 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD. This stunning SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience with its powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine, ensuring every journey is smooth and exhilarating. Slide into the lap of luxury with premium leather seating that promises unparalleled comfort for you and your passengers. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring new horizons, the Infiniti QX60's all-wheel drive capability ensures you're ready for any adventure. Visit Patterson Auto Sales today to experience the sophistication and power of the 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD. Drive home your dream SUV and elevate every moment on the road.</p>

2017 Infiniti QX60

158,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
12314156

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DL0MM7HC555796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Liquid Platinum
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HC555796
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash the Luxury: 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD 3.5L Discover the perfect blend of elegance and performance with our pre-owned 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD. This stunning SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience with its powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine, ensuring every journey is smooth and exhilarating. Slide into the lap of luxury with premium leather seating that promises unparalleled comfort for you and your passengers. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring new horizons, the Infiniti QX60's all-wheel drive capability ensures you're ready for any adventure. Visit Patterson Auto Sales today to experience the sophistication and power of the 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD. Drive home your dream SUV and elevate every moment on the road.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
High Density Discharge Lights
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-473-4000

