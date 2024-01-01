Menu
<p>HEATED SEATS-WHEEL-AWD-BACK UP CAM HANDS FREE Introducing the 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude at our dealership! This pre-owned SUV is the perfect combination of power and style. With a 3.2L V6 DOHC 24V engine, you'll have the performance you need for any adventure. Plus, with our competitive pricing, you won't want to miss out on this incredible deal. Come see us at Patterson Auto Sales and take a test drive today!</p>

2017 Jeep Cherokee

206,000 KM

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Used
206,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS4HD229592

  • Exterior Colour GRANITE METALLIC CLEAR COAT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Safety

Traction Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Voice Recognition

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Telematic Systems
High Density Discharge Lights
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000

