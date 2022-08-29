Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

$30,995 + tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9055297
  • Stock #: C882886
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBGXHC882886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER HEATED SEATS-PAN ROOF-POWER GATE-NAV

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

