2017 Jeep Patriot

184,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Jeep Patriot

2017 Jeep Patriot

sport 4x4

2017 Jeep Patriot

sport 4x4

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10423473
  • Stock #: HD188609
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB9HD188609

  • Exterior Colour GRANITE METALLIC CLEAR COAT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HD188609
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

4WD - LEATHER HEATED SEATS - ALLOYS - AUTOMATIC

Are you looking for a reliable pre-owned SUV? Look no further than the 2017 Jeep Patriot Sport 4X4 at Patterson Auto Sales. This vehicle is equipped with a powerful 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine and luxurious leather seating, making it the perfect choice for any driver. With its 4X4 drivetrain, you'll be able to take on any terrain with confidence. Stop by Patterson Auto Sales today and take a test drive of this amazing SUV!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

