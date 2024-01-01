Menu
2017 Mazda CX-9

187,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-9

Grand Touring

2017 Mazda CX-9

Grand Touring

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBDY4H0143584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Fog Lamps

Safety

ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Third Row Seating

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-473-4000

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Mazda CX-9