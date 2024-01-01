$15,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-9
Grand Touring
2017 Mazda CX-9
Grand Touring
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBDY4H0143584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Safety
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Third Row Seating
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2017 Mazda CX-9