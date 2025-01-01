$13,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE AWC
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Labrador Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HZ603013
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
7 PASSENGER - HEATED SEATS - WELL MAINTAINED
Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and versatility with the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWC, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. Equipped with a robust 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, the Outlander SE AWC offers exceptional power and efficiency, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride every time. Its All-Wheel Control (AWC) system provides superior traction and stability, giving you confidence in any weather condition. Step inside and enjoy a spacious interior, complete with premium features that cater to your comfort and convenience. With ample cargo space, this SUV is ready to accommodate all your adventures, from weekend getaways to daily commutes. Don't miss the opportunity to o
Vehicle Features
