7 PASSENGER - HEATED SEATS - WELL MAINTAINED

Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and versatility with the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWC, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. Equipped with a robust 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, the Outlander SE AWC offers exceptional power and efficiency, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride every time. Its All-Wheel Control (AWC) system provides superior traction and stability, giving you confidence in any weather condition. Step inside and enjoy a spacious interior, complete with premium features that cater to your comfort and convenience. With ample cargo space, this SUV is ready to accommodate all your adventures, from weekend getaways to daily commutes.

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

122,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
12097873

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Used
122,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A39HZ603013

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HZ603013
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

7 PASSENGER - HEATED SEATS - WELL MAINTAINED

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Power Steering

Heated Seats
Third Row Seating

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Interval wipers

Cup Holder

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

613-473-4000

