$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD
2017 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Palatial Ruby
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HC760328
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PANORAMIC ROOF - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - AWD
Attention all SUV enthusiasts! Get ready to elevate your driving experience with the 2017 Nissan Rogue SL AWD, available now at our dealership. This pre-owned gem is packed with features that will make every drive a luxurious one. Take a seat and feel the difference with the leather seating in this vehicle. Not only does it add a touch of sophistication, but it also provides ultimate comfort for you and your passengers. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine that will take your breath away. With its impressive performance and efficiency, you'll never want to leave the driver's seat. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible SUV. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take the 2017 Nissan Rogue SL AWD for a test drive. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-473-4000