PANORAMIC ROOF - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - AWD

Attention all SUV enthusiasts! Get ready to elevate your driving experience with the 2017 Nissan Rogue SL AWD, available now at our dealership. This pre-owned gem is packed with features that will make every drive a luxurious one. Take a seat and feel the difference with the leather seating in this vehicle. Not only does it add a touch of sophistication, but it also provides ultimate comfort for you and your passengers. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine that will take your breath away. With its impressive performance and efficiency, you'll never want to leave the driver's seat. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible SUV. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take the 2017 Nissan Rogue SL AWD for a test drive. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.

146,000 KM

$14,995 + tax & licensing

SL AWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Used
146,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV3HC760328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Palatial Ruby
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HC760328
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC ROOF - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - AWD

Attention all SUV enthusiasts! Get ready to elevate your driving experience with the 2017 Nissan Rogue SL AWD, available now at our dealership. This pre-owned gem is packed with features that will make every drive a luxurious one. Take a seat and feel the difference with the leather seating in this vehicle. Not only does it add a touch of sophistication, but it also provides ultimate comfort for you and your passengers. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine that will take your breath away. With its impressive performance and efficiency, you'll never want to leave the driver's seat. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible SUV. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take the 2017 Nissan Rogue SL AWD for a test drive. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-473-4000

