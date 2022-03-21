Menu
2017 Nissan Versa

116,776 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Nissan Versa

2017 Nissan Versa

Note S Plus

2017 Nissan Versa

Note S Plus

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8938960
  • Stock #: 362940
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP8HL362940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 362940
  • Mileage 116,776 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY WELL KEPT AUTOMATIC A/C WE FINANCE 

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Tilt Steering  • Pulse Wiper  • Tachometer  • Trip Computer  • Rear Window Defogger  • Steering Mounted Controls  • Carg...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

