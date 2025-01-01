$46,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 3500
Longhorn 4X4
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED LONGHORN - LOADED - DUALLY - DIESEL
Unleash the power of the open road with the 2017 RAM 3500 Longhorn 4X4, available now at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned powerhouse is more than just a truck; it's a statement of strength and luxury. Feel the commanding presence of a 6.7L L6 OHV 24V Turbo Diesel engine that delivers unparalleled performance and towing capability, ready to conquer any challenge you throw its way. Step inside and experience the exquisite comfort of leather seating that transforms every drive into a first-class journey. Whether you're navigating rugged terrains or cruising down the highway, the RAM 3500 Longhorn ensures you do it in style and comfort. Don't miss your chance to own this blend of power and sophistication. Visit us today and make the 2017 RAM 3500 Longhorn 4X4 yours before it's gone!
Vehicle Features
