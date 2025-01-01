Menu
<p>LIMITED LONGHORN - LOADED - DUALLY - DIESEL</p><p>Unleash the power of the open road with the 2017 RAM 3500 Longhorn 4X4, available now at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned powerhouse is more than just a truck; it's a statement of strength and luxury. Feel the commanding presence of a 6.7L L6 OHV 24V Turbo Diesel engine that delivers unparalleled performance and towing capability, ready to conquer any challenge you throw its way. Step inside and experience the exquisite comfort of leather seating that transforms every drive into a first-class journey. Whether you're navigating rugged terrains or cruising down the highway, the RAM 3500 Longhorn ensures you do it in style and comfort. Don't miss your chance to own this blend of power and sophistication. Visit us today and make the 2017 RAM 3500 Longhorn 4X4 yours before it's gone!</p>

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Used
185,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63RRKL8HG785199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED LONGHORN - LOADED - DUALLY - DIESEL

Unleash the power of the open road with the 2017 RAM 3500 Longhorn 4X4, available now at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned powerhouse is more than just a truck; it's a statement of strength and luxury. Feel the commanding presence of a 6.7L L6 OHV 24V Turbo Diesel engine that delivers unparalleled performance and towing capability, ready to conquer any challenge you throw its way. Step inside and experience the exquisite comfort of leather seating that transforms every drive into a first-class journey. Whether you're navigating rugged terrains or cruising down the highway, the RAM 3500 Longhorn ensures you do it in style and comfort. Don't miss your chance to own this blend of power and sophistication. Visit us today and make the 2017 RAM 3500 Longhorn 4X4 yours before it's gone!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

