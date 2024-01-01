Menu
<p>2.0XT - HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF - REVERSE CAMERA</p><p>Attention all adventure seekers! Are you in the market for a reliable and powerful SUV? Look no further than this pre-owned 2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium at our dealership. With its 2.0L H4 SOHC 16V engine, this vehicle is ready to take you on any journey, no matter the terrain. Plus, with its sleek design and spacious interior, you'll be turning heads wherever you go. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV from Patterson Auto Sales. Visit us today and take this Subaru Forester for a test drive!</p>

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours

2.0XT Premium

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Used
155,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SJHDC2HH807031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HH807031
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0XT - HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF - REVERSE CAMERA

Attention all adventure seekers! Are you in the market for a reliable and powerful SUV? Look no further than this pre-owned 2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium at our dealership. With its 2.0L H4 SOHC 16V engine, this vehicle is ready to take you on any journey, no matter the terrain. Plus, with its sleek design and spacious interior, you'll be turning heads wherever you go. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV from Patterson Auto Sales. Visit us today and take this Subaru Forester for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Recognition

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

