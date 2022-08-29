Menu
2017 Subaru WRX

160,000 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Limited

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

160,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9268753
  • Stock #: H9825975
  • VIN: JF1VA1L67H9825975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

