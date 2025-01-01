Menu
<p>LOW KM - GOOD ON GAS - WE FINANCE Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and performance with the 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned gem is powered by a robust 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, delivering an exhilarating drive every time you hit the road. With its sleek design and outstanding fuel economy, the Jetta is the ideal choice for those who crave both sophistication and practicality. Experience the exceptional handling and comfort that only Volkswagen can offer. Visit us today and take the 2017 Jetta for a test driveyour next adventure awaits!</p>

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

SE

13176947

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWDB7AJ7HM225453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM - GOOD ON GAS - WE FINANCE Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and performance with the 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned gem is powered by a robust 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, delivering an exhilarating drive every time you hit the road. With its sleek design and outstanding fuel economy, the Jetta is the ideal choice for those who crave both sophistication and practicality. Experience the exceptional handling and comfort that only Volkswagen can offer. Visit us today and take the 2017 Jetta for a test driveyour next adventure awaits!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
power_seat
backup_camera
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Cup_Holder
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Adjustable_Foot_Pedals
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Interval_Wipers
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Air_w_Climate_Control
Factory_Security_System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-473-4000

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Volkswagen Jetta