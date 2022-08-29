Menu
2018 Audi S3

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2018 Audi S3

2018 Audi S3

2.0T quattro S tronic

2018 Audi S3

2.0T quattro S tronic

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9018328
  • Stock #: J1060860
  • VIN: WAUF1GFF1J1060860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nano Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF - AWD QUATTRO

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Air Conditioning&nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

