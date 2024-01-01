Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FRONT WHEEL DRIVE-4CYL-BACK UP CAM-WE FINANCE&nbsp;Welcome to Patterson Auto Sales, where we have a fantastic deal on a pre-owned 2018 Buick Encore SUV. This sleek and stylish vehicle is equipped with a powerful 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine, providing you with a smooth and efficient ride. With its spacious interior and top-of-the-line features, the Buick Encore is the perfect choice for any adventure. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a high-quality vehicle at an unbeatable price. Come visit us at Patterson Auto Sales and take a test drive today!</p>

2018 Buick Encore

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Buick Encore

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Encore

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 11786673
  2. 11786673
  3. 11786673
  4. 11786673
  5. 11786673
  6. 11786673
  7. 11786673
  8. 11786673
  9. 11786673
  10. 11786673
  11. 11786673
  12. 11786673
  13. 11786673
  14. 11786673
  15. 11786673
  16. 11786673
  17. 11786673
  18. 11786673
  19. 11786673
  20. 11786673
  21. 11786673
  22. 11786673
  23. 11786673
  24. 11786673
  25. 11786673
  26. 11786673
  27. 11786673
  28. 11786673
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJASB0JB526370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic/Black Carbon Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FRONT WHEEL DRIVE-4CYL-BACK UP CAM-WE FINANCE Welcome to Patterson Auto Sales, where we have a fantastic deal on a pre-owned 2018 Buick Encore SUV. This sleek and stylish vehicle is equipped with a powerful 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine, providing you with a smooth and efficient ride. With its spacious interior and top-of-the-line features, the Buick Encore is the perfect choice for any adventure. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a high-quality vehicle at an unbeatable price. Come visit us at Patterson Auto Sales and take a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus for sale in Madoc, ON
2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus 152,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring for sale in Madoc, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring 98,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence AWD for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 Buick Envision Essence AWD 165,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Encore