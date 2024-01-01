$12,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
2018 Buick Encore
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic/Black Carbon Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE-4CYL-BACK UP CAM-WE FINANCE Welcome to Patterson Auto Sales, where we have a fantastic deal on a pre-owned 2018 Buick Encore SUV. This sleek and stylish vehicle is equipped with a powerful 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine, providing you with a smooth and efficient ride. With its spacious interior and top-of-the-line features, the Buick Encore is the perfect choice for any adventure. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a high-quality vehicle at an unbeatable price. Come visit us at Patterson Auto Sales and take a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-473-4000