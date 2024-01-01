Menu
<p>HEATED POWER SEATS-BACK UP CAM-HANDS FREE Looking for a pre-owned vehicle that packs a punch? Look no further than our 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT! This sleek car is equipped with a powerful 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine, making it the perfect blend of style and performance. At Patterson Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on providing top-quality vehicles at unbeatable prices. Don't miss your chance to own this impressive ride. Visit us today and take the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT for a test drive!</p>

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Used
156,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM9J7245534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Safety

ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft

