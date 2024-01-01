$23,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4x4
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CREW CAB - HEATED POWER SEATS - DURATRAC TIRES
Looking for a reliable and powerful truck? Look no further than this pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4X4. It's equipped with a 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine, providing you with the power and performance you need. Get the most out of your next truck with this great deal from Patterson Auto Sales. Come see it today!
Vehicle Features
