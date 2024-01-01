Menu
<p>CREW CAB - HEATED POWER SEATS - DURATRAC TIRES</p><p>Looking for a reliable and powerful truck? Look no further than this pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4X4. It's equipped with a 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine, providing you with the power and performance you need. Get the most out of your next truck with this great deal from Patterson Auto Sales. Come see it today!</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

192,000 KM

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

192,000KM
VIN 3GCUKREC1JG368204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
tilt steering
Floor mats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seats
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
High Density Discharge Lights
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

