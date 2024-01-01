$34,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD 4WD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6.6L DURAMAX - LTZ - LEATHER HEATED SEATS - 4WD
Introducing the ultimate workhorse for Canadian roads - the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4WD! This pre-owned truck is built to handle any terrain with its powerful 6.6L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine. And with its 4-wheel drive capability, you can take on even the toughest winter conditions with ease. But that's not all, this Silverado also offers the ultimate comfort with its luxurious leather seating. Whether you're on a long road trip or just running errands around town, you'll feel like royalty in this truck. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible vehicle from Patterson Auto Sales. With its unbeatable performance and top-notch features, it won't last long on our lot. Visit us today to take a test drive and experience the power and comfort of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4WD for yourself. Hurry in before it's gone!
Vehicle Features
Patterson Auto Sales
