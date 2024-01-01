Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>6.6L DURAMAX - LTZ - LEATHER HEATED SEATS - 4WD</p><p>Introducing the ultimate workhorse for Canadian roads - the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4WD! This pre-owned truck is built to handle any terrain with its powerful 6.6L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine. And with its 4-wheel drive capability, you can take on even the toughest winter conditions with ease. But that's not all, this Silverado also offers the ultimate comfort with its luxurious leather seating. Whether you're on a long road trip or just running errands around town, you'll feel like royalty in this truck. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible vehicle from Patterson Auto Sales. With its unbeatable performance and top-notch features, it won't last long on our lot. Visit us today to take a test drive and experience the power and comfort of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4WD for yourself. Hurry in before it's gone!</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

208,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD 4WD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 11463079
  2. 11463079
  3. 11463079
  4. 11463079
  5. 11463079
  6. 11463079
  7. 11463079
  8. 11463079
  9. 11463079
  10. 11463079
  11. 11463079
  12. 11463079
  13. 11463079
  14. 11463079
  15. 11463079
  16. 11463079
  17. 11463079
  18. 11463079
  19. 11463079
  20. 11463079
  21. 11463079
  22. 11463079
  23. 11463079
  24. 11463079
  25. 11463079
  26. 11463079
  27. 11463079
  28. 11463079
  29. 11463079
  30. 11463079
  31. 11463079
  32. 11463079
  33. 11463079
  34. 11463079
  35. 11463079
  36. 11463079
  37. 11463079
  38. 11463079
  39. 11463079
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
208,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC2KWEY4JZ265568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.6L DURAMAX - LTZ - LEATHER HEATED SEATS - 4WD

Introducing the ultimate workhorse for Canadian roads - the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4WD! This pre-owned truck is built to handle any terrain with its powerful 6.6L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine. And with its 4-wheel drive capability, you can take on even the toughest winter conditions with ease. But that's not all, this Silverado also offers the ultimate comfort with its luxurious leather seating. Whether you're on a long road trip or just running errands around town, you'll feel like royalty in this truck. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible vehicle from Patterson Auto Sales. With its unbeatable performance and top-notch features, it won't last long on our lot. Visit us today to take a test drive and experience the power and comfort of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4WD for yourself. Hurry in before it's gone!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Lumbar Support
tilt steering
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seats
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Fog Lamps

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Hands Free Phone
Front Power Memory Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Mylink
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Madoc, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 145,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Buick Encore FWD for sale in Madoc, ON
2015 Buick Encore FWD 132,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Madoc, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 200,000 KM $10,500 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500