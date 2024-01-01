Menu
<p>POWER SLIDING DOORS &amp; LIFTGATE - LOW MILEAGE</p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus, available now at our dealership. This pre-owned van is in excellent condition and is ready to hit the road with its powerful 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine. Whether you're running errands around town or embarking on a cross-country adventure, this van has the space and performance to make every trip a breeze. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal, visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today!</p>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Used
109,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6JR272073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRANITE PEARL COAT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER SLIDING DOORS & LIFTGATE - LOW MILEAGE

Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus, available now at our dealership. This pre-owned van is in excellent condition and is ready to hit the road with its powerful 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine. Whether you're running errands around town or embarking on a cross-country adventure, this van has the space and performance to make every trip a breeze. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal, visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Dual sliding doors
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
