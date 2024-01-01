Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CROSSROADS - THIRD ROW SEATING - NAVIGATION</p><p>Experience the ultimate combination of luxury and power with our pre-owned 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad FWD. This SUV is equipped with sleek leather seating, providing both comfort and style. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, ready to take on any road with ease. Don't miss your chance to own this impressive vehicle. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take it for a test drive!</p>

2018 Dodge Journey

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Dodge Journey

Crossroad FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Journey

Crossroad FWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 11348203
  2. 11348203
  3. 11348203
  4. 11348203
  5. 11348203
  6. 11348203
  7. 11348203
  8. 11348203
  9. 11348203
  10. 11348203
  11. 11348203
  12. 11348203
  13. 11348203
  14. 11348203
  15. 11348203
  16. 11348203
  17. 11348203
  18. 11348203
  19. 11348203
  20. 11348203
  21. 11348203
  22. 11348203
  23. 11348203
  24. 11348203
  25. 11348203
  26. 11348203
  27. 11348203
  28. 11348203
  29. 11348203
  30. 11348203
  31. 11348203
  32. 11348203
  33. 11348203
  34. 11348203
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCGG5JT472075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CROSSROADS - THIRD ROW SEATING - NAVIGATION

Experience the ultimate combination of luxury and power with our pre-owned 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad FWD. This SUV is equipped with sleek leather seating, providing both comfort and style. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, ready to take on any road with ease. Don't miss your chance to own this impressive vehicle. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take it for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Lumbar Support
tilt steering
Leather Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Third Row Seating

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD for sale in Madoc, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD 165,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape Titanium AWD for sale in Madoc, ON
2016 Ford Escape Titanium AWD 149,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Express 2500 for sale in Madoc, ON
2012 Chevrolet Express 2500 152,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Journey