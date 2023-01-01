Menu
2018 Ford Escape

147,000 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4x4

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4x4

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10423488
  • Stock #: JUA44852
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GDXJUA44852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS - POWER SEAT - 4WD - BLUETOOTH

Are you looking for a reliable pre-owned SUV? Look no further than the 2018 Ford Escape SE 4X4. This vehicle has a 1.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, perfect for those long drives. With 4X4 capability, you'll have the power and control you need in any terrain. Don't miss out on this great deal from Patterson Auto Sales. Come in today and take a test drive!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Air Conditioning

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

