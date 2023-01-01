$16,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE 4x4
Location
147,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10423488
- Stock #: JUA44852
- VIN: 1FMCU9GDXJUA44852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS - POWER SEAT - 4WD - BLUETOOTH
Are you looking for a reliable pre-owned SUV? Look no further than the 2018 Ford Escape SE 4X4. This vehicle has a 1.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, perfect for those long drives. With 4X4 capability, you'll have the power and control you need in any terrain. Don't miss out on this great deal from Patterson Auto Sales. Come in today and take a test drive!Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Air Conditioning &...
