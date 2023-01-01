Menu
2018 Ford Escape

163,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10439190
  Stock #: 7JUB56006
  VIN: 1FMCU9HD7JUB56006

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED LEATHER-PAN ROOF-LANE ASSIST-POWER GATE Are you looking for the perfect pre-owned SUV? Look no further than the 2018 Ford Escape SEL! This vehicle has it all - Leather Seating, a 1.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, and more. Get the luxury and performance you deserve at Patterson Auto Sales. Come see it today!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

