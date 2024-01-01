$18,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Latitude 4WD
2018 Jeep Compass
Latitude 4WD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB5JT104206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE CLEAR COAT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # JT104206
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Safety
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
2018 Jeep Compass