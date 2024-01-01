Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

119,000 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass

Latitude 4WD

2018 Jeep Compass

Latitude 4WD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB5JT104206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE CLEAR COAT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JT104206
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-473-4000

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2018 Jeep Compass