$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento
LX AWD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4 CYLINDER - AWD - HEATED DEATS Discover adventure and versatility with the 2018 KIA Sorento LX AWD, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV is engineered to elevate your driving experience, featuring a robust 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine that delivers both power and efficiency. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the Sorento's all-wheel drive capability ensures a smooth and confident ride. Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin, perfect for family trips or weekend getaways.
