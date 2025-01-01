Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 CYLINDER - AWD - HEATED DEATS Discover adventure and versatility with the 2018 KIA Sorento LX AWD, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV is engineered to elevate your driving experience, featuring a robust 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine that delivers both power and efficiency. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the Sorento's all-wheel drive capability ensures a smooth and confident ride. Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin, perfect for family trips or weekend getaways. Don't miss your chance to own a vehicle that combines reliability with modern style. Visit us today and take the 2018 KIA Sorento LX AWD for a test driveyour next journey awaits.</p>

2018 Kia Sorento

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12929492

2018 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 12929492
  2. 12929492
  3. 12929492
  4. 12929492
  5. 12929492
  6. 12929492
  7. 12929492
  8. 12929492
  9. 12929492
  10. 12929492
  11. 12929492
  12. 12929492
  13. 12929492
  14. 12929492
  15. 12929492
  16. 12929492
  17. 12929492
  18. 12929492
  19. 12929492
  20. 12929492
  21. 12929492
  22. 12929492
  23. 12929492
  24. 12929492
  25. 12929492
  26. 12929492
  27. 12929492
  28. 12929492
  29. 12929492
  30. 12929492
  31. 12929492
  32. 12929492
  33. 12929492
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA3XJG366456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 CYLINDER - AWD - HEATED DEATS Discover adventure and versatility with the 2018 KIA Sorento LX AWD, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV is engineered to elevate your driving experience, featuring a robust 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine that delivers both power and efficiency. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the Sorento's all-wheel drive capability ensures a smooth and confident ride. Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin, perfect for family trips or weekend getaways. Don't miss your chance to own a vehicle that combines reliability with modern style. Visit us today and take the 2018 KIA Sorento LX AWD for a test driveyour next journey awaits.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
heated_seats
power_steering
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Cup_Holder
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
AUX_Output
AM_FM_CD_Player
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Air_w_Climate_Control
Factory_Security_System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2018 Kia Sorento LX AWD for sale in Madoc, ON
2018 Kia Sorento LX AWD 151,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q3 Prestige for sale in Madoc, ON
2015 Audi Q3 Prestige 133,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X1 28i xDrive for sale in Madoc, ON
2015 BMW X1 28i xDrive 93,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2018 Kia Sorento