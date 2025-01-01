Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS - HYBRID - WE FINANCE - LOW KM Unleash the Power of Innovation with the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL! Discover a new level of driving excellence with this pre-owned gem at Patterson Auto Sales. The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL is not just an SUV; it's a statement. Equipped with a 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V PLUG-IN HYBRID engine, this vehicle seamlessly blends efficiency with performance, delivering a driving experience that's as dynamic as it is eco-friendly. Step inside and indulge in luxury with premium leather seating that offers unparalleled comfort for every journey. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road, the Outlander PHEV SEL ensures you do it in style and sophistication. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Experience the perfect fusion of technology, comfort, and sustainability today. Visit us and take the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL for a test drive. Your adventure awaits!</p>

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

84,000 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SEL

13115999

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SEL

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4J24A57JZ616866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 616866
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
backup_camera
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Cup_Holder
Trip_Computer
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
Fog_Lamps
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Message_Centre
Air_w_Climate_Control
Factory_Security_System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander