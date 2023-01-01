Menu
2018 Nissan Versa

104,000 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Note S

104,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10015803
  • Stock #: 7JL371473
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP7JL371473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - GOOD ON GAS

Are you looking for a reliable pre-owned car? Look no further than the 2018 Nissan Versa Note S! This vehicle offers a 1.6L L4 DOHC 16V engine that is sure to get you where you need to go. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of a car that has been well maintained and inspected. Get your hands on the 2018 Nissan Versa Note S today and start driving in style!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Air Conditioning  • Cup Holder  • Hands Free Phone  • Driver Airbag  • Front Side Airb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

