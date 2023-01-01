Menu
2018 Nissan Versa

104,000 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2018 Nissan Versa

2018 Nissan Versa

Note S

2018 Nissan Versa

Note S

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9550402
  Stock #: JL371473
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP7JL371473

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Aspen White
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # JL371473
  Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Air Conditioning  • Driver Airbag  • Front Side Airbag  • Passenger Airbag  • Side Hea...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

