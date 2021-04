$39,500 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 2 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6850740

6850740 Stock #: 9138473

9138473 VIN: 2G61N5S3XK9138473

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Raven

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,200 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Lumbar Support Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Push Button Start Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Safety ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Additional Features Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Pulse Wiper Side Head Curtain Airbag Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.