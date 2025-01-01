$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sandy Ridge Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Description
A/C - BACKUP CAM - WE FINANCE Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and value with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience with its powerful 1.5L L4 DIR DOHC 16V TURBO engine, delivering a smooth and responsive ride every time you hit the road. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, the Equinox offers the versatility and comfort you need. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehiclevisit us today and take the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-473-4000