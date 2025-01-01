Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A/C - BACKUP CAM - WE FINANCE Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and value with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience with its powerful 1.5L L4 DIR DOHC 16V TURBO engine, delivering a smooth and responsive ride every time you hit the road. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, the Equinox offers the versatility and comfort you need. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehiclevisit us today and take the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox for a test drive!</p>

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Watch This Vehicle
12722019

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 12722019
  2. 12722019
  3. 12722019
  4. 12722019
  5. 12722019
  6. 12722019
  7. 12722019
  8. 12722019
  9. 12722019
  10. 12722019
  11. 12722019
  12. 12722019
  13. 12722019
  14. 12722019
  15. 12722019
  16. 12722019
  17. 12722019
  18. 12722019
  19. 12722019
  20. 12722019
  21. 12722019
  22. 12722019
  23. 12722019
  24. 12722019
  25. 12722019
  26. 12722019
  27. 12722019
  28. 12722019
  29. 12722019
  30. 12722019
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXSEV1K6198797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sandy Ridge Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C - BACKUP CAM - WE FINANCE Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and value with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience with its powerful 1.5L L4 DIR DOHC 16V TURBO engine, delivering a smooth and responsive ride every time you hit the road. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, the Equinox offers the versatility and comfort you need. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehiclevisit us today and take the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

cruise_control
alloy_wheels
Power_Windows
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Madoc, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 134,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Madoc, ON
2007 Toyota Corolla CE 90,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Madoc, ON
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD 10,000 KM $54,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2019 Chevrolet Equinox