Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 10423485
  2. 10423485
  3. 10423485
  4. 10423485
  5. 10423485
  6. 10423485
  7. 10423485
  8. 10423485
  9. 10423485
  10. 10423485
  11. 10423485
  12. 10423485
  13. 10423485
  14. 10423485
  15. 10423485
  16. 10423485
  17. 10423485
  18. 10423485
  19. 10423485
  20. 10423485
  21. 10423485
  22. 10423485
  23. 10423485
  24. 10423485
  25. 10423485
  26. 10423485
  27. 10423485
  28. 10423485
  29. 10423485
  30. 10423485
  31. 10423485
  32. 10423485
  33. 10423485
  34. 10423485
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
147,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10423485
  • Stock #: KR515188
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG5KR515188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA - PWR DOORS

Experience the power and comfort of the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT! This pre-owned Van is equipped with leather seating and a 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, giving you the perfect combination of power and luxury. Come visit Patterson Auto Sales today to take a test drive and make this vehicle yours!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2005 Toyota Tacoma D...
 218,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 146,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Focus SES ...
 126,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory