2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$22,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10423485

10423485 Stock #: KR515188

KR515188 VIN: 2C4RDGEG5KR515188

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Air Conditioning &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.