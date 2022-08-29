Menu
2019 Ford Escape

138,000 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE FWD

2019 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9018343
  • Stock #: KUA37045
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD5KUA37045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA - WE FINANCE

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

