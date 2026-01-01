$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-250
SD XLT Long Bed
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magma Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 243,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the power of performance with the 2019 Ford F-250 SD XLT Long Bed, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned powerhouse is equipped with a robust 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or cruising through rugged terrain, this truck delivers unmatched strength and reliability.Step inside and experience the ultimate in comfort with luxurious leather seating, designed to make every journey a pleasure. The spacious long bed ensures you have all the room you need for your gear, tools, or weekend adventures. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck that combines power, performance, and comfort in one incredible package. Visit us today and take the 2019 Ford F-250 SD XLT Long Bed for a test drive. Your next adventure awaits!
Patterson Auto Sales
