Unleash the power of performance with the 2019 Ford F-250 SD XLT Long Bed, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned powerhouse is equipped with a robust 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or cruising through rugged terrain, this truck delivers unmatched strength and reliability.Step inside and experience the ultimate in comfort with luxurious leather seating, designed to make every journey a pleasure. The spacious long bed ensures you have all the room you need for your gear, tools, or weekend adventures. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck that combines power, performance, and comfort in one incredible package. Visit us today and take the 2019 Ford F-250 SD XLT Long Bed for a test drive. Your next adventure awaits!

2019 Ford F-250

243,000 KM

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-250

SD XLT Long Bed

13487351

2019 Ford F-250

SD XLT Long Bed

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
243,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7X2BT5KED32809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magma Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
heated_seats
power_steering
tilt_steering_wheel
alloy_wheels
power_seat
backup_camera
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Front_Heated_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Hands_Free_Phone
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
AM_FM_Stereo
AM_FM_radio
Front_Cooled_Seat
Split_Bench_Seats
Driver_Power_Seat
Dual_Power_Seats
Front_Power_Memory_Seat
Memory_Seat

Used 2019 Ford F-250 SD XLT Long Bed for sale in Madoc, ON
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2019 Ford F-250