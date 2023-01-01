Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

133,000 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000





SLT



SLT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000



+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10423476
  • Stock #: 77412
  • VIN: 1GTU9AEF8KZ377412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER GATE-TOW PACKAGE-X31 PACK-LINEX-VERY CLEAN Are you ready to experience the power of the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500? This pre-owned truck is equipped with a 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine, giving you the power to take on any job. Get ready to tackle the toughest terrain and make the most of your outdoor adventures. Stop by Patterson Auto Sales today and take this truck for a test drive!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Cruise Control  • Split Bench Seats  • Steel Wheels...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.



Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

